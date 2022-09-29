The message on the screen read: “I told you I was serious. Samantha Rickard will you marry me?”

A football-mad man proposed to his girlfriend on the big screen at a match with over 16,000 onlookers - and she said yes.

Tony Philpotts pulled the risky move during the Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich game on Sunday, 25 September.

Thankfully, it paid off when his blushing bride-to-be, Samantha Rickard, said yes.

Tony, 44 from Barnstaple, North Devon, bravely proposed on the big screen lit up with a sign reading: “I told you I was serious. Samantha Rickard will you marry me?”

Tony Philpotts proposed to his girlfriend on the big screen at a match with over 16,000 onlookers.

‘I was so surprised to see it on the screen’

Advertisement

Samantha, 37, also from Barnstaple said: “It was all a shock really, I didn’t expect any of it.

“I was so surprised to see it on the screen - I could feel myself going really red. I’m a massive Plymouth supporter, and so are my dad and son so it means a lot to me and it’s a big thing for my dad.

“When it happened we were just really excited - on cloud nine and then got to watch one of the best matches ever.”

The affair was marveled by the entire stadium - Home Park - which holds 16,000 onlookers, plus online viewers.

He had originally planned the proposal for a previous game - but it was cancelled due to the Queen’s official mourning period.

Tony said: “I wasn’t sure whether it was even going to happen because I asked them to rearrange and I didn’t hear a response. But it came up on the big screen anyway and I just had to improvise.

Advertisement

“I chose to propose that way because it’s such a big thing to us, and in front of so many supporters it’s just something different.”

They were also joined by three of Samantha’s children, her dad, brother-in-law and her nephew.

Tony Philpotts proposed to his girlfriend on the big screen at a football match.

‘The whole thing is just meant to be’

The couple have been inseparable since they met on a night out two years ago - Sunday’s unique proposal marks the second anniversary of this magical evening.

Advertisement

They have seven children between them ranging from ages 18 to 9-months-old.

When they returned home, Samantha was faced with one more surprise - their youngest baby, Bowie, in an adorable sleep suit that read: “mummy said yes.”

They don’t have any formal wedding plans as of yet, but hope to wed next year.

Samantha said: “We want to get Christmas out of the way and just have a nice small family wedding. I just feel amazing - the proposal was on our anniversary and we even have the exact same birthdays, the whole thing is just meant to be.”