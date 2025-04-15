Why has Pets at Home banned rabbit sales over Easter as worrying statistics revealed
Pets at Home is temporarily stopping rabbit sales and adoptions in all 460 of its UK stores from April 18 to 21, aiming to prevent spur-of-the-moment purchases around Easter. It’s not the first time the company has done this either.
In fact, it’s continuing a policy Pets at Home has followed for years to address people buying rabbits as Easter gifts without realising the long-term responsibility involved.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Every year, we make the decision to temporarily halt rabbit sales over the Easter weekend. This is a deliberate action to discourage any impulsive choices about owning a rabbit, given their close association with this time of year.”
Instead of the usual cute animal displays, Pets at Home will be using educational signs this year. One previewed message read: "Owning a rabbit can be very rewarding and enjoyable. It's also a long-term commitment that you need to make sure you're ready for.
“We pride ourselves on putting pets before profit, so we've made the decision not to sell or adopt rabbits over the Easter weekend (April 18 to 21).”
Data from PETA highlights the wider problem - around 80 per cent of rabbits bought during Easter are either abandoned or die within a year. This, they say, happens because new owners don’t fully grasp how much care rabbits need.
Animal welfare groups like the RSPCA have consistently warned against buying rabbits on impulse, emphasising that they are not just seasonal symbols but animals that need time, care, and commitment.
