Leslie Baron, 56, and Lewis Durham, 21, were both killed following a fatal collision in Wigan involving a car and a motorbike. (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

The family of two people who were killed in a fatal crash in Wigan over the weekend have paid tribute to the “much loved” men.

Leslie Baron, 56, and Lewis Durham, 21, were involved in a road traffic collision on Saturday evening (April 13) on Ormskirk Road, at the junction with Billinge Road in Wigan. The incident, which took place around 7.15pm, saw a car collide with a with a motorbike which was carrying two people, with them becoming unseated from the vehicle.

Both men were both seriously injured in the crash, with Mr Durham passing away at the scene. Mr Baron was transported to hospital but, despite the efforts of emergency services, he passed away a short time after he was admitted.

Mr Baron’s family have now paid tribute to him, saying in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we write this message in tribute to Leslie Baron, known to us as “Lez”. He was a much-loved brother, uncle, and a friend to many. We would firstly like to thank the emergency services and the members of the public for all their efforts in helping him at the scene of the collision. We extend our praise to the hospital staff at Aintree Hospital also. Lez was a larger-than-life character who loved his dogs, riding his motorbike, and playing golf. He would do anything for anyone. He will be missed deeply by us all. May he rest in peace; we will love you always.”

The family of Mr Durham had previously paid tribute to their “happy, fun loving” son. They said: “It is with great sadness that Lewis has been so tragically taken away from us. He sadly passed away in a road traffic accident in Wigan on Saturday 13th April.

“The youngest in our family with the world at his feet. He’s left a huge hole in our family, our hearts are absolutely broken. He was always a happy, fun loving character, who had everything going for him in life, loved by everyone and had the best of friends. A loving son, grandson, and little brother.

“We’d like to thank the emergency services and people who assisted him at the scene who comforted him in maybe his last moments. We’ll cherish every memory we have of you Lewis. We’re all beyond proud of you and will miss and love you forever. You’re now the brightest star in the sky Lewis. Love you forever and always Mam, Dad, Grandma, Granda, Nana, and your two big sisters.”