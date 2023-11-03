Police confirm death of woman after her car is pulled from river

Woman dies after car found in River Tavy in Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall police confirm
A woman has died after her car was pulled from a river in Devon
A woman has died after a car was pulled from a Plymouth river on Thursday morning (2 November).
Emergency services were called to the scene at the River Tavy in Roborough, Plymouth after reports were received of a car in the water. It is not currently known how the car entered the water, but Devon and Cornwall Police have said that the incident is not related to the poor weather caused by Storm Ciarán, which brought heavy rain and high winds to the region.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Search teams, which included a Coastguard helicopter, located the woman and her vehicle and confirmed that there were no other casualties in the water. The woman, who has not been identified, was transferred to hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at 9.55am on 2 November, following reports of a car in the River Tavy in Roborough. Fire, ambulance, and HM Coastguard also attended. A woman was extracted from the vehicle by firefighters and treated at the scene. She was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. Her next-of-kin have been informed. The death is being treated as non-suspicious."
They added: "Search and rescue teams, assisted by the Coastguard helicopter, were involved in continued searches of the river and its surrounds to ensure there are no other casualties. The searches have now concluded and officers are content that no other person was in the vehicle."