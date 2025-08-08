Another bin workers’ strike is being held in a second dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of Unite in Wrexham, north Wales, will walk out on August 23 and 30, September 6, 13, 20 and 27, October 4, 11, 18, and 25, and November 1, 8 and 14. Unite members in Birmingham are involved in a long-running dispute which has led to an all-out strike for months.

Unite said Wrexham council had changed the way workers were given overtime. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “No worker should ever be expected to accept forced-through changes to their working patterns or to lose out on hard-earned pay.

“Wrexham Council has behaved disgracefully and any industrial action is completely their fault. Unite will always fully support our members who are looking to protect their pay and workplace conditions all the way.”

Birmingham's bin strike has hit 21 weeks with no resolution on offer. The dispute began in March over the scrapping of the Waste Recycling and Collection Officer role. Unite the union claims the move amounts to a £8,000 pay cut for 170 staff. The council insists it affects only 17 workers and says it has offered retraining or redundancy.

Talks broke down last month after Unite rejected what the council called its final offer, citing lack of full pay protection. In a near-unanimous vote, 97% of Unite members backed continued industrial action, with warnings the strike could last into winter.