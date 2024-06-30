Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An XL bully dog has been shot dead by police after a woman was attacked and injured.

The incident occurred on Gladstone Road in Eccles, Manchester, at 9pm on Friday (29 June) after several reports of a dog dangerously out of control. Greater Manchester police said officers were called to the incident.

The force said: “Initially local officers and the public were unable to regain control of the dog. Specialised officers were deployed and tried to secure the XL bully but were unsuccessful. This meant unfortunately due to the risk of harm it was causing as a banned breed it was destroyed at the scene as the last possible option.”

Two men were arrested, police said. The woman is still being treated for her injuries.

The force added: “We understand the concern this incident will raise within the community, but our officers have a duty to act in challenging situations on a regular basis with the aim of keeping everyone safe.”