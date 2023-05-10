In Exeter a local said the “torrential” rain was the "worst” he has seen after “living here for 18 years”

Flash flooding has caused disruption across swathes of England after heavy storms on Tuesday.

In North Cadbury, Somerset, 18 properties in the village became overwhelmed with water and were evacuated, while in Devon witnesses reported "torrential" rain with walls of water appearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The wet weather also caused problems in Exeter with the county council’s highway bosses reporting disruption "due to flooding and stuck vehicles".

Tipton St John Primary School and Woodbury Salterton Primary School, both near Exeter, were impacted during storms, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

The service said it received "widespread" calls for help due to flooding from about 1pm on Tuesday (9 May), adding that staff at St John Primary School said the children were kept safe and they worked to keep them calm.

Similar conditions were also reported in parts of Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire and Essex, while Basingstoke was hit by an onslaught of hail.

Flash flooding hits swathes of UK after storms as 20C highs forecast. (Photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Basingstoke resident George Dibley, who works in public affairs, told the PA news agency: “It was crazy to see and hear, it sounded like someone was knocking on our window.”

The 24-year-old added: “We got worried at one point that if the hail got any bigger it might damage our car, but thankfully it only lasted a few minutes.”

Elsewhere, Chilterns Railways reported cancellations and hour-long delays, and fellow operator Greater Anglia cancelled services between Cambridge and King’s Lynn because of "severe weather".

In Worcestershire, a primary school was evacuated after lightning struck the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking at the weather outlook for the week ahead, Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir warned that the risk of thunder and hail persists through Wednesday and Thursday (10 and 11 May), and there will be "showers over the next few days”.

She said: “Showers over the next few days could be heavy with the risk of thunder and hail. In fact, through Tuesday evening there is a warning for thunderstorms across the southeast.

“So you could run into some heavy bursts through the next few hours through Tuesday evening before that risk eases.

“For the time being we are seeing some lively conditions across the south as well as the east. It will ease.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rainy conditions come ahead of brighter weather this weekend, when highs of 20C are forecast.

Turning to Friday (12 May), Ms Nasir said it will be “mostly dry” with the “chance of some heavy showers in the South”.