London councils and charities are providing emergency accommodation for homeless people as temperatures are set to drop as low as -6C

An emergency severe weather protocol has been activated in London as temperatures are set to drop below freezing.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan put the measures in place as lows of -6C are forecast in the South and East of England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) ensures councils and charities across London open emergency accommodation for homeless people when temperatures drop below freezing. It is the third time an SWEP has been activated in the capital this winter, taking 1,200 people off the streets.

Khan praised the “tireless” efforts of the relief organisations to prevent the suffering of the homeless and said many across London are doing “everything” they can to help those sleeping rough in the freezing conditions.

The measures come following an extension of a Level 2 cold weather alert by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) until midday on Wednesday (8 February).

People are being warned to expect frost, fog and freezing fog early on Tuesday (7 February). Flights could also be delayed due to the fog as planes will need to be de-iced before taking off.

Drivers are also being warned by the RAC and National Highways not to use full beam headlights due to the fog and to stay four seconds away from vehicles in front.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office said it is considering issuing a weather warning overnight because of the upcoming conditions.

A spokesperson said: “For rush hour this morning, they could make for some difficult driving conditions in central and southern areas.”

In Scotland a weather warning is in place for Wednesday as strong southwesterly winds are set to bring travel disruption and danger on coastlines.

Check in on family, friends and vulnerable relatives

Dr Augostino Sousa, consultant in public health medicine, has encouraged people to check in on family, friends and vulnerable relatives as part of the UKHSA cold weather warning.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart of lung conditions particularly at risk.

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can.”

Those who are struggling to afford to heat all their homes are advised to heat one bedroom just before going to sleep.It is also advised to wear several layers and have plenty of hot food and drinks during the day.