The UK Health Security Agency is urging the elderly to consider turning up their heating to at least 18C

A cold weather health warning has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) as freezing conditions as low as -3C are set to hit the UK this week.

The agency is urging the public to stay warm and check on vulnerable friends and neighbours.

The elderly and those with certain health conditions have been asked to pay particular attention to the UKHSA warning, which recommends turning up the heating to at least 18C.

The warning is in place for all of England until 6pm on Tuesday (7 February) as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing overnight in many areas.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: "Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, with older people and those with heart or lung conditions particularly at risk."It’s important to check in on family, friends and relatives who are more vulnerable to the cold weather.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18C if you can."

David Oliver, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, said the cold snap was the result of a dominant front of high pressure.

He commented: "This will bring some cold nights with a widespread frost across the country. However, by day temperatures will recover to around mid-single figures, near normal for the time of year."

What is the forecast for this week?

The overall forecast for the week is largely settled but with rain and stronger winds in the north west.

Conditions on Monday (6 February) will consist of rain or drizzle at times in the far north and northwest, with isolated fog patches elsewhere clearing in the morning leaving a dry day with long spells of sunshine and light winds.

Tonight clear spells will lead to a widespread frost and more extensive fog across southern areas.

It will be cloudier in central and northern areas, and rain and strong winds will develop in the northwest.

On Tuesday, cloud and outbreaks of rain will affect Scotland and Northern Ireland, clearing from the far northwest later. Further south, fog will slowly clear to sunny spells with temperatures near average.