Met Office issues yellow rain weather warning for parts of UK leading to 'possible flooding and disruption' - full list affected areas
The weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK for tomorrow (Sunday 23 February). The affected regions include Wales, North West England and South West England.
For South West England and Wales the weather warning is in place from 10am until midnight on Sunday, and for North West England the warning is in place from 12pm. The Met Office warns that the heavy rain “may result in some flooding and transport disruption on Sunday.”.
The Met Office says: “A broad band of rain will push east during Sunday, bringing a spell of around 9-12 hours of heavy rain. The rain will set in around mid-morning and not clear until Sunday night.
“The rain will be heaviest over high ground, especially over south or southwest-facing hills. 60-90mm of rain is likely in these wettest, most exposed locations with 30-50 mm expected widely across the warning area.”
It adds: “Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit. Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
Full list of areas affected
North West England
- Cumbria
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- Scottish Borders
Strathclyde
- East Ayrshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Carmarthenshire
- Ceredigion
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Pembrokeshire
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Swansea
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
- Cornwall
- Devon
- Plymouth
- Torbay
