The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK.

Due to a low-pressure system crossing the UK, the Met Office has issued yellow national severe weather warnings for wind and rain.

According to the Met Office, “After a brief period of sunny spells, conditions will deteriorate as an area of low pressure pushes in from the west on Wednesday evening heralding an unsettled period for much of England and Wales.

“Yellow National Severe Weather Warnings for rain and wind are now in place highlighting the potential for disruption to travel, coastal impacts, and localised flooding in some areas. Conditions are expected to turn cooler for the weekend.

On their X account, the Met Office has said: “Yellow weather warning issued

“Heavy rain across parts of England and Wales

“Thursday 0000 – 2100.”

Met Office UK Yellow Weather Warning: When is it in place, how long will it last? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Dan Harris, Deputy Chief Meteorologist, has said: “Low pressure moving across the south of the UK on Thursday will bring both a spell of heavy rain and areas of strong winds.”

“The rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during Wednesday evening, before spreading northeast to many parts of England and Wales during Thursday, leading to difficult driving conditions and the risk of flooding in a few places. At the same time, winds are expected to pick up along south coastal areas in particular.

“However, it is not until Thursday morning that significantly strong northwesterly winds will first begin to affect parts of the west with gusts of 45 to 55 mph, locally 65mph around coasts expected. A little later, northerly winds are expected to develop more widely across eastern areas, most likely of similar strength, but there is a small chance of gusts in excess of 70mph should the low pressure system end up being at the stronger end of expectations”.

“It is worth noting that there is a greater than usual uncertainty surrounding the track and intensity of this low-pressure system, so the public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments to the forecasts likely at short notice."