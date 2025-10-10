There’s been speculation this week over whether the UK will see snow in October, so what does the Met Office think?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a little early to expect snow in the UK, yet there has been speculation this week on the white stuff arriving in October. However, the Met Office has revealed what they are predicting and their forecast is a little more reserved.

In fact the national weather service has said there may actually be some mild weather on the way. That doesn’t mean we’ll be experiencing an ‘Indian summer’ as temperature should be around average for the most part with a generous helping of drizzle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forecast for tonight on the Met Office website says cloud cover will tend to thin and break up overnight, particularly in northern and central areas, allowing some fog patches to develop. The clearer skies do mean it could turn chilly though.

Is it going to snow?

According to the Met Office, no, it is not going to snow. Met Office spokesperson, Stephen Dixon, said: “The current outlook is for a largely settled period of weather, high pressure over the weekend. There are varying amounts of cloud and drizzle at times, more likely in the north-west, over the weekend.

Snow laying on flowers near Glenda Lough in co Wicklow | Niall Carson/PA Wire

“To start next week, there will also be some bits of drizzle around southeast and central England, a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. We’re really in a settled period of weather, temperatures expected in the mid-teens.

“In terms of snowfall, there’s nothing in the immediate forecast for snowfall. As we move through later October, chances increase but that’s just with the climate we have.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Weekend weather forecast

Northern Scotland is expected to be cloudy and breezy with some patchy rain on Saturday. Elsewhere, it’s expected to be a largely cloudy start, but with cloud gradually lifting to leave a dry day with sunny spells. More good news for Sunday too when it should be mainly dry with early fog slowly lifting to give sunny spells for many.

Early next week it is likely to turn rather cloudy again, with some patchy light rain, mainly in the east.

Met Office October forecast

On the Met Office website, the long range forecast for the rest of the month reads: “High pressure is expected to be the dominant weather type across the UK at the start of this period. Whilst some rain and drizzle is likely in parts of the southeast and north, mainly over the higher ground, much of the UK will be predominantly dry.

“Cloud amounts will vary, starting predominantly cloudy, but most areas will see some spells of sunshine and there could be a few isolated fog patches overnight. Temperatures are likely to be close to normal for the time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the second half of this period, there are signs that the overall pattern will shift with low pressure systems probably moving in from the west in some fashion. However, details of any wetter and more unsettled weather are still very uncertain.”

Towards the end of the month it is likely there will be changeable conditions across the UK with low pressure systems tending to dominate. No snow, but showers or longer spells of rain are likely at times, sometimes heavy in places, but with some temporary drier interludes at times too with temperatures probably close to normal.