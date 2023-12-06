After a snowy start to December for some areas of the UK, a 'White Christmas' could be on its way towards the end of the month

Snow and ice could be on its way on Christmas Day after the Met Office provided a huge new update on its forecast. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Met Office has published a huge new update on weather later into December, with a hint that some of us could be about to experience a so-called 'White Christmas'.

The meteorological service has published its long term forecast covering December 20 to January 3 - right over the Christmas and New Year period. It comes as the country was plunged into bitterly cold temperatures and frost, as well as snow and heavy rain over the first week in December.

The latest update for Christmas from the Met Office has said that there is a chance of snow and ice on or around Christmas Day. However, it has also warned that milder and wetter weather may also be expected right through December and into the new year.

The long range weather forecast for Wednesday December 20 to Wednesday January 3 reads: "Most likely to be unsettled with further bands of rain crossing the UK with brighter conditions and showers in between. The wettest and windiest conditions are most likely in the west and northwest.

"The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazard such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period. However, conditions are more likely to remain generally mild and wet."