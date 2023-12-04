It's been a frosty and wet start to December for much of the country, but what weather lies ahead this week? Here's what the Met Office predicts ...

Met Office weather warnings are in place across the country for snow, ice and rain as the dreary start to December continues. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Further weather warnings are in place throughout the country as the dreary start to December continues, with more snow, ice and heavy rain on its way. The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for the north east of England for heavy rain.

The warning, which stretches over Newcastle-upon-Tyne down the eastern coast to Scarborough and York, will be in place from 12pm today (December 4) until 9am on Wednesday morning (December 5). According to the new warning, some flooding and disruption to travel can be expected. It comes as other warnings remain in place across the country.

A yellow warning for rain in the south east was extended further west across the country, with it now stretching into Devon and West Somerset. It will last until 6pm Tuesday evening.

The eastern coast of Scotland was covered by a yellow warning for snow and ice up until midday. The weekend saw snowfall in a number of places throughout the country, with Glasgow Airport grounding flights due to snow.

Will the weather get better?

Temperatures are set to climb slightly, giving many a bit of a reprieve from the colder and bitter temperature seen over the weekend. While the mercury dropped to temperatures as low as -12C in places, warmer temperatures will be felt from Thursday onwards, ranging from around 7-12C.