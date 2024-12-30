Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a stark warning to Brits who are planning on leaving their home to celebrate New Years’ Eve following news that ne weather warnings have been introduced.

The meteorological service previously issued new yellow weather warnings for rain, snow and wind across part of the UK. Areas affected include central and northern Scotland, and northern England and Northern Ireland before the big night, while further rain, snow and wind disruption will be felt from central Scotland to the southern coast of England on New Years’ Day (January 1).

With the disruptive and volatile weather, there are warning that the bleak forecast could be constantly evolving over the next few days. Those planning to head out on December 31 to ring in the New Year are being urged to check the latest forecast before doing so, with winds of up to 70mph already predicted across Northern Ireland, and northern England and southern Scotland.

Met Office chief forecaster Andy Page said: “There is a very complicated weather forecast for the UK with snow, strong winds and heavy rain all feature for parts of the UK. Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week.

“With such a varied and complex weather situation there is potential for the pattern of warnings to shift and possibly escalate in some areas. With lots of celebrations and people on the move over the coming days, we are urging everyone to keep checking the forecast so they can update their plans.”

Snow is expected to settle in parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England from New Years’ Day. Tony Wisson, deputy chief forecaster, said: “Locally, there could be accumulations of 10-15cm of snowfall, with larger amounts over the higher hills, and with associated strong winds we could see drifting snow in some parts.”

There has already been disruption to some transport links, including ferries and trains. On Monday (December 30), ferries in Scotland have been impacted by snow and high winds, while train services on the Highland Main Line at Kingussie has also been affected.