Met Office have issued verdict on whether northern lights will be visible on Saturday, 11 May

The Northern Lights danced through the skies and wowed people across the UK on Friday night. But many also managed to miss out on the spectacle and might be wondering if there will be a second chance to catch the aurora - see our spectacular gallery to see what it looked like.

The bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and the strongest level of solar storm, hit Earth on Thursday. The cause of this storm was a “large, complex” sunspot cluster, 17 times the diameter of the Earth, according to the NOAA. The last storm with a G5 rating hit Earth more than 20 years ago in October 2003 and caused power outages in Sweden, Professor Carole Haswell told the BBC Radio 4 Today Programme on Saturday morning.

But will the solar activity continue and will the aurora return to the UK? Here’s all you need to know:

Will the Northern Lights be visible on Saturday?

Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there were sightings “from top to tail across the country”.

He said: “It is hard to fully predict what will happen in the Earth’s atmosphere, but there will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England.”He added that there were sightings in parts of Europe on Friday night as well, with the Met Office receiving pictures and information from locations including Prague and Barcelona.

Sightings in southern parts of the UK are less likely on Saturday (11 May), although Mr Snell said the lights might be visible through a strong camera lens.

What is best time to see Northern Lights?