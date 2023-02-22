February will likely pass without a significant cold snap, but March could look a little frostier

March in the UK could turn out to be rather chilly (to put it mildly), with Brits being warned about a "polar vortex" that could emerge from the North Pole, according to some forecasters. However, not everyone is convinced, and other weather watchers say a significantly cold snap is unlikely.

According to the Met Office, a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW), which can weaken a polar vortex of cold winds, is likely to cause snow and blizzards in Britain, and could begin in a few weeks as this week's temperatures are expected to remain mild.

Normally restricted to the Arctic, polar vortex winds have been visiting lower latitudes more frequently and staying longer than expected in recent years. So what can we expect from March’s temperatures? Here is everything you need to know.

What is a polar vortex?

Simply put, a polar vortex is a mass of extremely cold air that is located above the North and South Poles of the planet.

A huge area of low pressure, which revolves anticlockwise at the North Pole and clockwise at the South Pole, governs this chilly, dense air, keeping it localised over the Arctic region - most of the time.

What causes polar vortex conditions over Europe?

A member of the public makes their way through the snow on 18 January 2023 in Carrbridge, United Kingdom (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scientists say human-caused climate change is partially to blame for the lengthening and frequency of the Arctic polar vortex’s southerly escapes.

The polar vortex’s strength changes from year to year. When it is strong, it stays over the Arctic region. However, a phenomenon known as "Sudden Stratospheric Warming” or “SSW” can cause it to weaken.

When this happens, the high-altitude air over the North Pole warms up. The vortex can then split into two or more freezing vortices, which have a wider geographic range and can head southward towards Canada, the US and Europe. It is known that the “Beast from the East” of 2018 was influenced by a substantially weaker polar vortex.

How cold could it be?

Even though Britain recently experienced a stretch of harsh cold in the last couple of months, the last truly severe winter cold wave to hit the nation was the aforementioned "Beast from the East," more formally known as Anticyclone Hartmut

It was caused by a disorganised polar vortex that broke out of the Arctic and into Central Europe, and brought strong winds, heavy snowfall, and ice from Siberia. At least 17 people lost their lives in Britain alone as a result.

How likely is another polar vortex?

Responding to a question on Twitter about whether the predicted SSW event could trigger another so-called “Beast from the East” cold snap, the Met Office replied: “Though it currently looks unlikely, we cannot completely rule out the risk of a more significant spell of colder weather late in the period.”

The Met Office cited its long-term projections, which run until 20 March, and said that “there is an increasing chance of some colder than average conditions developing as the month progresses, although confidence remains low”.

What is the Met Office’s forecast for February and March

The Met Office’s current long-range forecast for 27 February to 7 March reads:

“Widely settled with plenty of sunshine, cloudiest in the west but cloud cover gradually increasing through the weekend. Patchy overnight fog in periods of clear skies possible. Some slight showers possible across north and eastern coastal districts.

“Light and variable winds, stronger across some peripheral areas, especially the south coast. Temperatures by day around average to mild in north, but chillier where clear skies persist overnight. Rather cold in the south, especially in the breeze.