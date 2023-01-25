Depending on who you ask, it could get even colder in February

February in the UK quite cold (to put it mildly), as Brits are being warned about "polar vortex" winds expected to emerge from the North Pole.

The Met Office predicts that next week may see a sharp decline in high-altitude polar vortex winds, which loop around the North Pole and trap chilly air in the Arctic.

Normally restricted to the Arctic, polar vortex winds have been visiting lower latitudes more frequently and staying longer than expected in recent years.

But why is that, and what exactly is a polar vortex? And crucially... how cold will it be? Here is everything you need to know.

What is a polar vortex?

Simply put, a polar vortex is a mass of extremely cold air that is located above the North and South Poles of the planet.

A huge area of low pressure, which revolves anticlockwise at the North Pole and clockwise at the South Pole, governs this chilly, dense air, keeping it localised over the Arctic region - most of the time.

What causes polar vortex conditions over Europe?

A member of the public makes their way through the snow on 18 January 2023 in Carrbridge, United Kingdom (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scientists say human-caused climate change is partially to blame for the lengthening and frequency of the Arctic polar vortex’s southerly escapes.

The polar vortex’s strength changes from year to year. When it is strong, it stays over the Arctic region. However, a phenomenon known as "Sudden Stratospheric Warming” or “SSW” can cause it to weaken.

When this happens, the high-altitude air over the North Pole warms up. The vortex can then split into two or more freezing vortices, which have a wider geographic range and can head southward towards Canada, the US and Europe. It is known that the “Beast from the East” of 2018 was influenced by a substantially weaker polar vortex.

How cold could it be?

While Britain’s recent cold snap has brought us sustained sub-zero temperatures, if a polar vortex were to head our way, it could get much colder still.

Even though the country recently experienced a stretch of harsh cold, the last truly severe winter cold wave to hit the nation was the aforementioned "Beast from the East," more formally known as Anticyclone Hartmut

It was caused by a disorganised polar vortex that broke out of the Arctic and into Central Europe, and brought strong winds, heavy snowfall, and ice from Siberia. At least 17 people lost their lives in Britain alone as a result.

How likely is another polar vortex?

According to the Met Office, the UK’s cold spell is set to last into next month. The polar vortex may also break down in February, with meteorologist Alex Deakin saying computer models show “an SSW is a probability."

But just how high is that probability? The Mirror reports that there is a 25% risk that the polar vortex will weaken to the point where it causes a SSW. Weather forecasting is a tricky science however, and some meteorologists don’t think there is anything to worry about.

The worst of the cold snap is past, according to Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell, and warmer weather is expected for the entirety of the UK next week. “It’s looking pretty benign,” he said.

In the meantime, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended the current level 3 cold weather alert until 9am on Friday 27 January. With a risk of icy conditions and some snow across the country, the UKHSA is urging people to keep warm and watch out for those who are most vulnerable to the impacts of the cold.

Cold weather can have a major negative impact on health, especially in older persons and those who already have underlying medical disorders, and raises the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections.

Therefore, it's crucial to keep an eye on family members, friends and other close acquaintances who might be more susceptible to the cold during this time. Try to heat your home to at least 18°C if you are over 65 or have a pre-existing medical condition.

