Hail, thunder and sunshine could be on the cards for many areas today - but there are also warnings of dangerous “deep floodwater”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amber weather warning was in effect for south and mid-Wales, from Newport to Carmarthen and north to Brecon, between 3pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday. Yellow rain warnings were also issued for south-west England and much of the rest of south and mid-Wales from midday on Sunday until 8am on Monday.

Natural Resources Wales has seven flood warnings in place as of 6am, along with 30 flood alerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said rain would gradually make its way eastwards across the UK, adding that Monday would largely be a “day of sunshine and scattered showers”.

Mr Snell said: “By the time we get to lunchtime on Monday, the rain band should have cleared most parts of the UK. It’s certainly a much brighter day, a little bit less windy, especially in the south, and that will allow temperatures just to climb a little bit. So, for example, in the South East, it could get up to about 13C or 14C.”

The forecaster said that Tuesday would be another day of “generally sunny spells and scattered showers”.

The Met Office said the westerly pattern for the UK is likely to continue through the week, with showers and possibly longer spells of rain and windy conditions likely at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather service had said on Sunday that fast-flowing or deep floodwater was likely to cause danger to life, as well as warning of possible “delays and some cancellations to train and bus services”.

Flood warnings have been issued for Wales | Getty Images

The Environment Agency warned people not to drive through floods, adding that “just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car”, and urging people to sign up for free flood warnings.

Andrew Morgan, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf council, said Sunday had been a “close call” after thousands of sandbags were distributed to high-risk areas.

Hundreds of homes and businesses in the area were flooded in November by Storm Bert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morgan said on Sunday night: “It’s been a busy day for the dozens of crews and contractors on stand-by. “Overall, while there has been isolated issues with culverts, the majority of calls has been for surface water flooding and highways. Today has, I believe, been a close call from rivers flooding in some areas. I will be discussing this with Natural Resources Wales in the coming days.”

Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said heavy and persistent rain had brought “a risk of significant inland flooding in parts of south and mid Wales”.

She added that localised flooding was also possible in south-west England and Cumbria on Monday morning.

Ms Cook said: “Impacts could include river flooding and surface water flooding from urban watercourses, drains and channels. Please plan journeys carefully and do not drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”