The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings today for parts of the UK as strong winds and heavy rain expected.

Edinburgh will see wind speeds as high as 55mph today with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning until 6pm on Sunday. Gale force winds will peak between 10am and 2pm where the average wind speed is 54mph. Light rain is forecast throughout the day with a 90 per cent chance of rain between 12pm and 2pm.

Strong winds will gradually reduce between 4pm and 10pm where the average wind speed is 39mph. Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Weather warnings have been issued to highlight the potential for travel disruption, dangerous conditions near coasts and the possibility of power cuts for some.

“Winds are expected to increase through Sunday, with many central, northern and western parts of the UK seeing gusts of up to 50-60mph at times, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland. Heavy rain will accompany the strong winds, particularly in the west, making for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.”

It comes as Edinburgh residents have been warned of several days of rainfall coming. The Met Office predicts rain will begin at 10am on Sunday, lasting through the day.

Monday is predicted to be dry, with temperatures rising to around 9C. By Tuesday, wet conditions are back with a rainy afternoon. Wednesday brings more showers, with temperatures of around 6C.

Weather warnings have also been issued for other parts of the UK today. The affected regions include Wales, North West England and South West England.

For South West England and Wales the weather warning is in place from 10am until midnight on Sunday, and for North West England the warning is in place from 12pm. The Met Office warns that the heavy rain “may result in some flooding and transport disruption on Sunday.”