In February 2018, the UK was hit by heavy snowfall and Arctic temperatures when the Beast of East blew in.

The UK is set for a mixed week ahead when it comes to the weather, with a cold snap set for this weekend. Frank Saunders, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “It’s worth being aware that despite a largely pleasant week ahead, there’s a good chance the UK will experience a dip in temperatures at the weekend and into next week. High-pressure is set to move in, bringing along with it easterly winds, low temperatures and an increasing risk of wintry hazards like snow and ice. We’ll know more as the week goes on so it’s worth keeping up-to-date with the forecast in your area.”

When it comes to the Met Office’s long range forecast Saturday February 8 until Monday February 17, the UK should expect most places to be dry with only a few wintry showers. However, during the following week, the risk of both wintry showers and the risk of some sleet or snow falling increases.

A pedestrian walks through snow in Regent's Park on February 28, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. Freezing weather conditions dubbed the 'Beast from the East' bring snow and sub-zero temperatures to the UK. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

From Tuesday February 18 until Tuesday March 4, the Met Office has said that “Temperatures may be below average at first, with overnight frosts, but could return to near average or even rise a little above average later. Precipitation amounts are also likely to be below average at first, though a few wintry showers are possible, but may return to near-normal later, with a low probability of a much wetter period of weather developing.”

What was the ‘Beast from the East’ in 2018?

According to the Met Office, “The 'Beast from the East' is a phrase used to describe cold and wintry conditions in the UK as a result of a polar continental air mass.”

In February 2018, the UK and Ireland was hit by a cold wave and winter storm, known as the ‘Beast from the East.’ The BBC reported at the time that “By 27 February, the mercury dropped to -11.7C overnight and many areas stayed below freezing all day. As lying snow covered much of the country many schools had to close for several days.”