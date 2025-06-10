If you're heading to Manchester this weekend for Soccer Aid 2025, you can leave the umbrella at home because the weather is looking just about perfect.

According to the Met Office, Sunday, June 15, will bring plenty of sunshine throughout the day, with highs of 19°C and no rain on the radar. Expect sunny intervals from morning through late afternoon, and clear skies into the evening when the match kicks off.

Here’s how the forecast is shaping up by the hour:

7am: Sunny intervals

10am: Sunny intervals

1pm: Still sunny intervals

4pm: Sunny intervals continue

7pm: Sunny, 18°C — ideal for kickoff

By night, conditions will shift slightly to partly cloudy, but temperatures are expected to remain mild at around 12°C. In short: no raincoat, no problem.

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson is taking part in this year's Soccer Aid.

What is Soccer Aid?

Now in its 19th year, Soccer Aid was founded by Robbie Williams in 2006 and has since become one of the UK’s biggest charity football matches. The event raises funds for UNICEF, supporting children worldwide to grow up healthy, safe, and with the right to play. To date, it has raised over £106 million for the cause.

When is Soccer Aid 2025 and who is playing?

Soccer Aid 2025 will be held at Manchester United’s Old Trafford on Sunday, June 15. Kickoff is at 7.30pm, with ITV’s live coverage starting an hour earlier at 6.30pm. If you're not attending in person, you can watch it live and free on ITV1 and ITVX.

As always, it’s England vs World XI, with squads made up of legendary players, celebrities, and entertainers.

Team England, managed by Wayne Rooney, includes:

Steven Bartlett, Jermain Defoe, Toni Duggan, Bear Grylls, Gary Neville, Joe Hart, Jill Scott, Paul Scholes, Mo Farah, Louis Tomlinson, and more.

Rooney will be joined in the dugout by Harry Redknapp and Tyson Fury.

World XI will be led by Peter Schmeichel and Robbie Keane, with appearances from:

Carlos Tevez, Nemanja Vidic, Tony Bellew, Leonardo Bonucci, Nadia Nadim, Noah Beck, Dermot Kennedy, Martin Compston, and Big Zuu, among others.

Meanwhile, singer Dermot Kennedy will perform during halftime, part of a broadcast hosted by Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott.