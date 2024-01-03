Storm Henk: travel disruption on roads and railways to continue as 90mph winds batter parts of UK
More than 300 flood warnings are in place across England and Wales after Storm Henk brought heavy rainfall and strong winds
Commuters are set for further disruption on the roads and railways today (January 3) after Storm Henk brought in heavy rain and strong winds to England and Wales.
The travel network in parts of England and Wales have been severely affected, with roads blocked by flooding and debris and railways flooded. More than 300 flood warnings are in place around the country and 10,000 home have been left without power after winds of up to 94mph were recorded.
Greater Anglia rail service are among those experiencing "severe disruption". The train operator has put a "do not travel" order in place for routes in Norwich, Colchester, Peterborough and Cambridge.
South Western Railway and Great Northern Rail have also been impacted. Disruption on South Western Railway is expected to be felt throughout the day and Great Northern Rail has delayed services from Cambridge to Ely and Kings Lynn due to urgent repairs to overhead wires.
Southern Rail is also undertaking repairs, with delays expected as a result. Great Western Railway has also said that heavy flooding of the line between Swindon and Bristol Parkway has resulted in cancellations and delays.
Roads have not fared much better, with National Highways confirming that some roads have been closed in the aftermath of Storm Henk. The closures include the A21 in Est Sussex, the A52 in Nottinghamshire and the A1 in Lincolnshire. National Highways said: “With more rain expected in many areas throughout the day, it is anticipated that the roads will remain closed for several hours.”
It comes after Gloucestershire Police confirmed the death of a man in his 50s after a tree fell on his car near Kemble. A woman was also injured after a tree fell on her in Orpington.
Flooding warnings are in place, with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue saying that it had received 140 flood-related calls in the past 24 hours. A severe flood alert with a risk-of-life warning was in place for the River Nene in Nottinghamshire.
There was a severe flooding warning in Tenby, Wales. There were also 11 flood warnings and 38 flood alerts in the country.
