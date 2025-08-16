According to the Met Office, the UK had its fifth warmest July on record.

For those of you who haven’t gone abroad this summer, chances are you have been enjoying the warm weather in the UK. According to the Met Office, the UK had its fifth warmest July on record in 2025.

The Met Office reported that “July began with the hottest temperature of the year so far, reaching 35.8°C in Faversham, Kent. However, the weather soon turned unsettled, bringing heavy rain, particularly to Scotland and northwestern areas. Temperatures fluctuated but generally remained above average, with further thundery showers later in the month.”

Emily Carlisle, a Met Office Scientist, said: “Provisional Met Office data shows that this July was the fifth warmest on record since 1884. It’s now the sixth consecutive month with above-average mean temperatures in the UK, with only January falling below average this year. Last month (June) was the second warmest on record, and every month since March has ranked among the top ten for UK mean temperatures.

UK weather: Will there be another heatwave for August Bank Holiday Weekend? A person sunbathes in Green Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. The UK was hit with its third heatwave of the year, with a predicted four straight days of temperatures around hovering around 30C degrees. Meanwhile, low rainfall in parts of England has caused hose pipe bans to be implemented in Yorkshire and Kent, with other localities considering the same. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“July also saw below-average rainfall, making it the sixth month this year with drier-than-average conditions across the UK.”

What’s the weather like this weekend?

On Saturday August 16, the day will start off with low clouds across central and eastern areas, however sunny spells are expected in the afternoon. Gusty winds will develop across southwest England and it will feel very warm in the sun, but less so where cloud persists.

The forecast for tonight is that most of the UK should remain dry, though light rain is possible across Shetland. It will remain gusty in the southwest.

On Sunday, August 17, the UK can expect plenty of sunshine for most once the low cloud in the east retreats towards coasts. However, strong winds remain in the southwest and it will be fresher along eastern coasts, but remaining very warm for many.

Will there be a heatwave for August Bank Holiday?

At the time of writing, a heatwave looks very unlikely. According to the Met Office, “The final week of August may see Atlantic weather systems progress over the UK, with a small chance of widely wetter and windier weather developing, though there is much uncertainty in this aspect of the forecast.”