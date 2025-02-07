UK weather: Cold weather warning, temperatures plunge to -7C, is it set to snow?

If you are planning on venturing out this weekend, be prepared as temperatures in the UK are set to plummet.

For those of you who have weekend plans, particularly when it comes to the outdoors, preparation is key as temperatures could plunge to -7C. According to the Met Office, the weather forecast for Friday February 7 is “Cloudy across England and Wales with showery rain, and some hill snow in the west. Elsewhere, showers becoming a little more widespread overnight with a patchy frost in the northwest.”

When it comes to Saturday, expect outbreaks of showery rain, there will also be hill snow in places. There will be a brisk easterly wind and it will be feeling cold.

Has a Cold-Health Alert been put in place?

Yes. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a Cold-Health Alert for the South East of England, and parts of northern England. This was put in place from Friday February 7 9am and is set to run until Tuesday February 11, 9am.

What is a Cold-Health Alert?

According to a government website, “The alerting system provides an early warning when adverse temperatures are likely to impact on the health and wellbeing of the population.”

Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “While some areas will see showers or some patchy rain on Friday and through the weekend, there will be the potential for some sleet or snow as temperatures drop, mostly over higher ground in central and southern areas. The cold will be accentuated at times by brisk easterly winds.

“There will be variable, and at times large amounts of cloud over the coming days with the clearest and sunniest weather across the northwest of the UK. There will also be icy patches and overnight frost in places. Whilst, for most, the weather is not expected to be disruptive, keep an eye on the Met Office website for any National Severe Weather Warnings.”