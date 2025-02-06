Will it snow in the UK and is the Beast from the East back in February?

As we head towards the weekend, the Met Office has said that the UK should expect an easterly wind in the coming days.

The question that everyone is asking when it comes to the weather in February is will it snow. Paul Gundersen, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “While some areas will see showers or some patchy rain on Friday and through the weekend, there will be the potential for some sleet or snow as temperatures drop, mostly over higher ground in central and southern areas. The cold will be accentuated at times by brisk easterly winds.

“There will be variable, and at times large amounts of cloud over the coming days with the clearest and sunniest weather across the northwest of the UK. There will also be icy patches and overnight frost in places. Whilst, for most, the weather is not expected to be disruptive, keep an eye on the Met Office website for any National Severe Weather Warnings.”

Will it snow and is the Beast from the East back in February?

Is the Beast from the East back in February

According to the Met Office, the Beast from the East from 2018 isn’t back. The Met Office explained that in 2018, the pressure pattern was remarkably similar to it is now. However, back then, the air was coming directly from Siberia, whereas now the air is drifting further south. Another reason is that the air that is sitting across Siberia and northern parts of Poland into the Baltic states isn’t as cold.

What was the ‘Beast from the East’ in 2018?

According to the Met Office, “The 'Beast from the East' is a phrase used to describe cold and wintry conditions in the UK as a result of a polar continental air mass.”

In February 2018, the UK and Ireland was hit by a cold wave and winter storm, known as the ‘Beast from the East.’ The BBC reported at the time that “By 27 February, the mercury dropped to -11.7C overnight and many areas stayed below freezing all day. As lying snow covered much of the country many schools had to close for several days.”