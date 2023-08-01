The summer of 2023 has been dampened by an onslaught of heavy rain, clouds and little to no sunshine

The recent spell of tumultuous weather has really dampened the spirits of people across the UK who have seen their hopes of a sun-soaked summer dashed with the recent onslaught of heavy rain - but luckily it looks like there's a shining light at the end of this miserable tunnel.

August has seen nothing but unsettled conditions so far and this is expected to stretch out to most of the month, but weather experts at GFS have signalled the arrival of a much-needed heatwave.

Jim Dale, who is a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, has said that the UK will finally experience a delayed start to the summer season thanks to the Azores high pressure system. Parts of the country will reportedly see scorching temperatures as high as 32C.

Dale said: "An Azores high is migrating towards and across us and it all starts this time next week if all goes as currently seen. There should be a south to north progress with 32C in south east England by August 12, in my opinion, though, it's still a forecast for now.

"The gradual change is simply down to a change in airstream; cool northerlies at times this week. Warm/hot southerlies later next week as the high pressure tracks across us and then out to the east."

What has the Met Office said about the heatwave?

The Met Office has disputed the claims that there will be a heatwave to hit the UK in their long range weather forecast from Saturday, 5 August to Tuesday, 29 August. It concluded that "any prolonged dry and hot spells appear to be unlikely".

Experts said: "Unsettled conditions persist into the start of this period, with sunshine and showers, locally heavy and slow moving at times, along with the risk of more prolonged outbreaks of rain through the weekend for some. Winds generally light to moderate, but strong at times on windward coasts, with temperatures generally rather cool and below the seasonal average by day.

"Beyond this, changeable conditions are likely to dominate through the rest of this period. Showery conditions are likely at times, along with the risk of longer spells of rain. However, some drier and brighter interludes are also possible, which may become slightly more likely by the end of this period.

It continues: "Often breezy, especially earlier in the period. Temperatures are likely to continue to be mostly below average.