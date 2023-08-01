Travel and flooding disruption is expected as up to 40mm of rain could fall in two to three hours in some areas alongside lightning and hail

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to sweep across the UK on Wednesday (2 August) bringing travel and flooding disruption, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster said 20-25mm of rain will fall within an hour and possibly 40mm in two to three hours in a few places.

Several yellow thunderstorm alerts have been issued for regions across the UK with lightning and hail being potential additional hazards.

The Met Office said it is likely there might be “some damage to a few buildings” from lightning strikes and driving conditions “will be affected by spray and standing water.”

It is expected that car and bus journeys will be longer with delays to train services also possible.

The Met Office added that it is likely that there could be some “short term loss of power” on Wednesday.

The thunderstorm alerts are in place from 9am to 7pm and stretch across much of England and Wales.

Warning alerts issued as thunderstorms and strong winds to hit UK. (Photo: Getty Images)

“Unseasonably” windy weather will also affect the southwest and southeast of England as well as London on Wednesday leading to disruption to travel and outdoor activities.

The Met Office said the highest winds will affect the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall from early morning with it then spreading into other English Channel coastal areas.

During Wednesday morning gusts are expected to widely reach 45-50 mph and in excess of 55-60 mph in the most exposed spots in the far south and southwest of England.

The strong winds are forecast to ease slowly into the afternoon.

Coastal routes, communities, and sea fronts will be affected by spray and large waves, while delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

The wind alerts are in place from 4am to 6pm on Wednesday.

The warnings come after endless days of rain, and even storms, with weather conditions feeling rather dark and gloomy.

The Met Office has confirmed that conditions will remain unsettled through the start of August, with days of sunny spells and showers perhaps interspersed with periods of more persistent rain as low pressure systems move across the UK.

In the later half of August, there is an increased chance the unsettled conditions will continue with a mixture of rain and showers continuing to affect the whole country.

There is a possibility for short-lived drier, brighter and occasionally warmer interludes towards the end of August but the Met Office has dashed any hopes of a heatwave by saying that “a prolonged dry and hot spell is unlikely”.

Which regions have been issued thunderstorm alerts?

On Wednesday (2 August) several regions across the UK have been issued with thunderstorm alerts as heavy rain rolls in.

Listed below are the affected regions.