Yellow weather warnings are in place for much of the country until Sunday night.

The Met Office has issued several fresh yellow weather warnings across the UK up until Sunday, with the icy weather set to stay.

The meteorologists issued a yellow warning for snow and ice across much of northern Scotland, including Shetland, and north-east England, Yorkshire and Humber until 11.59pm on Thursday. It warns that wintry showers will affect many of these areas, though these will to become fewer in number from later on Thursday.

A few centimetres of snow are likely to accumulate at low levels with the potential for as much as 15-20cm over higher ground. The weather has led to school closures, with all schools in Shetland shut on Thursday and more than 60 closed in Aberdeenshire.

Another yellow weather warning for snow and ice covering Shetland and Orkney kicks in at 12am on Friday and will be in place until 10am. A separate yellow warning of snow and ice has been issued for central and southern Scotland and parts of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire from 6am until 11.59pm on Friday.

While on Sunday a yellow warning will cover the majority of Scotland, Wales and England down to the Midlands from 3am until 9pm. Another warning for snow and ice will also cover most of the south of England from 3am until 11am on Sunday.

Fresh snow at Cullercoats in North Tyneside on the North east coast. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Credit: PA

Why is it so cold in the UK?

Temperatures have dropped drastically across the UK this week and this cold weather has come from Scandinavian based countries such as Norway in a weather phenomenon known as ‘Troll of Trondheim’. A combination of high pressure over Greenland and an area of low pressure over Scandinavia has resulted in the cold Arctic air spreading southwards and hitting areas across the UK.

While the Met Office claims the temperatures are not exceptional for winter in the UK, it has been described as “the most significant and widespread spell of cold conditions since February 2021.”

When will the cold snap end?

