The Met Office has revealed when the UK can next expect snow to fall as it issues its long-range January forecast.

The national forecaster has warned that the beginning of 2023 will get off to an unsettled start, with wet conditions expected to dominate much of this week.

Mild temperatures are likely across much of the country early this month, but some flurries of snow could be seen in parts next week. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle are forecast in the south west of the country on Thursday (5 January), with heavier rain and coastal gales hitting western areas later in the day.

Showers will become less frequent on Friday (6 January), which will be drier for much of the UK, before more wet weather sweeps east overnight. Rain is set to continue from Sunday into Monday, with downpours more frequent in the west.

Possible snowfall in second week of January

After an unsettled first week, the second month of the year will see wintry conditions sweep through the country from 9 January onwards, including the possibility of snow in some areas, although this is currently only expected in higher ground.

The Met Office said in its outlook from 9 to 18 January: “Unsettled and relatively mild weather is most likely to characterise the beginning of this period, with showers or longer spells of rain likely for many areas.

“Windward coasts and hills, especially in the west, seeing the heaviest and most frequent showers, but also a chance of some heavy rain across southern areas for a time. Any snowfall probably confined to the highest hills in the north.”

A Met Office forecaster told the Mirror that snow has already fallen in 2023, with the Scottish mountains seeing flurries earlier this week, while snow warnings were in place for Scotland on New Year’s Day.

More unsettled weather to come

Forecasters say a trend towards less unsettled weather is expected as we move into mid-January, with conditions set to be drier for most. Although drier spells will increase the likelihood of overnight frosts and morning fog, as well as lower daytime temperatures.

The Met Office added: “Mid-January is likely to bring less unsettled conditions, with more prolonged drier interludes for most areas increasing the incidence of overnight frost and morning fog and perhaps lower daytime temperatures too.

“Showers or longer spells of rain are possible, however mainly confined to the north and northwest. Towards the end of the period, a return to generally milder and unsettled conditions is the most likely outcome, with spells of wet and windy weather probable across all areas with only brief dry interludes.”

It comes after a bitterly cold snap gripped the UK last month as sub-zero temperatures were recorded in much of the country, dropping below minus 15C in some areas.

