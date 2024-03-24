UK weather: Snow and rain yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office
The Met office has issued a snow and rain yellow weather warning. For those of you who have woken up to spring sunshine this sunday, don’t get too optimistic that warmer weather is on the way as it might not yet be time to pack away winter coats and umbrellas.
Although the forecast for today (Sunday 24 March) is a drier day for most with sunny spells and lighter winds, all that looks likely to change from Tuesday onwards. A yellow weather warning for rain and snow is in place for Tuesday 26 March.
The warning covers areas such as Aberdeenshire and Inverness and the Highlands in Scotland and there are expected to be widespread disruption to travel. Large patches of purple signifying snow in areas have been shown on weather maps later on in the week for areas such as the North Pennines, Ayrshire, Lanarkshire and the Lake District.
Marco Petagna, a meteorologist for the Met Office said that “things are going to be more unsettled in the week ahead.” “Towards the north and east, it will be quite chilly, with some frost in places. On Monday, he revealed that there will be “wintry showers towards the far north east.” Marco also said that there is also the chance of “heavy snow.”
In March 2023, snow covered parts of the UK as Britons braced themselves for one of the coldest days of the year. Arctic air swept through the country and warnings for snow and ice were in place. The lowest temperature recorded last year in the UK WAS -10.4c, which was recorded in the early hours of 19 January near Inverness in the Highlands.
