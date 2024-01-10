Brits are being warned to brace themselves, with snow likely on the way next week

"Significant and disruptive" snow could be on its way to the UK next week, according to a Met Office meteorologist.

Temperatures across the UK have plummeted over the past week, with the cold front bringing ice and some flutters of snowfall to some areas. However, Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill has said that heavier snow could be on the horizon for some regions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said: "Early heads up in case you have plans next week…there could be some significant and disruptive snow around the middle of the week." Answering a question of 'where?' from one worried follower, he added: "At the moment looks like it could be heaviest in the south but uncertainty how far north it’ll go…if it comes at all."

The Met Office's long range forecast for Sunday January 14 to Tuesday January 23 currently states in regards to possible snowfall: "There is risk of unsettled weather pushing in from the south through this period, which could lead to a band of snow and sleet where it meets the colder air across the country. Confidence is low with regards to the timing of the arrival of any such disturbance, but there is an increasing risk of something potentially disruptive at some point in this period. Widespread frosts continue to be a feature by night, with a risk of ice in places."

The start to 2024 has been a bitterly cold and dreary one for most in the UK. Storm Henk arrived in the first few days of January, bringing high winds and heavy rainfall to regions including Northamptonshire, where the local council was forced to declare a major incident due to flooding.