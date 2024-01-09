Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 100 flood warnings are still in place in England as parts of the country are still feeling the effects of last week's Storm Henk.

The Environment Agency (EA) confirmed that 126 warnings are in place for areas including on the River Thames in Wraysbury, Reading, Slough, Oxford, Salisbury, Cheltenham and Peterborough. Alongside the warnings, 136 flood alerts are in place in many of the same areas, meaning that flooding is possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as a cold snap takes grip of the UK. Temperatures plummeted to freezing or below on Sunday evening, with the colder weather continuing throughout the week. Birmingham experienced -1C overnight, with Glasgow also reaching 0C and London dropping to 1C.

There has already been some snowfall as a result of the drop in temperatures, including in London, Kent and south-east England. A yellow weather warning for ice had been in place for south-eastern parts of England and southern parts of Northern Ireland until 10am yesterday (January 8).

The cold snap mixed with the flood warnings have led to fears of widespread ice in those regions with the flood alters and warnings. Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that not much more snowfall was expected in the coming days, with any likely to be a light flutter.

He said: "We’re not expecting much in the way of further snowfall on Tuesday. In actual fact, it will be much sunnier than today, particularly in the south compared to Monday.”