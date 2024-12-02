After a mild weekend, temperatures are set to drop sharply, with lows of -7°C expected in parts of rural Scotland on Monday night, the Met Office has warned.

This marks a brief return to colder conditions, bringing potential wintry hazards, particularly in northern areas of the UK.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “Northerly winds are bringing chillier weather across the UK over Monday and Tuesday. This brings the likelihood of some snow over higher ground in Scotland and northern England at times on Monday and Tuesday, as well as a widespread frost here, particularly on Monday night.”

Midweek will see a shift to milder but unsettled weather, with rain and strong winds predicted from late Wednesday into Thursday.

“At this time, it looks like the unsettled conditions will continue into the weekend, with a deep low-pressure system probably crossing the UK into Saturday, bringing strong winds and rain to some areas,” added Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer. “Weather warnings will be issued as the details of the developments and hazards become clearer. Given the potential for disruption from this system, it is important to keep up to date with the latest forecast.”

Following the weekend storm, colder air is likely to return, pushing down from the north. Met Office spokeswoman Becky Mitchell confirmed that Monday is expected to be the coldest night of the week.

“Temperatures on Monday could fall as low as about -7°C in parts of rural Scotland overnight,” she said. “The temperatures this whole time will be around mid-single figures, so feeling pretty chilly. We will have some overnight frost as well, particularly on Monday night.”

Met Office 5-day forecast

Monday (December 2)

Colder with some frost tonight, then mostly fine tomorrow. Tonight, largely dry with clear spells developing once any rain clears the far south and east. Scattered showers affecting some eastern coasts. A frost developing leading to some icy stretches by dawn, particularly in the north.

Tuesday (December 3)

Dry, bright and cold for many. Rain will move into Northern Ireland during the afternoon, pushing into western Scotland later. Rain will turn to snow across parts of northern Scotland.

Outlook for Wednesday (December 4) to Friday (December 6)

Largely dry, cold and bright on Wednesday. Turning milder from Thursday with outbreaks of rain and strong winds with coastal gales. Turning increasingly wet and windy late on Friday.