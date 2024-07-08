Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK's summer weather remains unsettled as a yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for parts of England and Wales this week. This warning brings the potential for disruption, including the risk of flooding and road closures.

The Met Office said the warning, which covers southwest of England including Plymouth and Bath, as well as Cardiff, is in force for nine hours from 6pm on Monday (July 8) to 3am on Tuesday (July 9). The forecasters said to expect “flooding of a few homes and businesses” as well as transport delays due to spray and flooding on roads. It added: “Bus and train services are probably affected with journey times taking longer.”

According to its latest forecast, sunny spells and showers will continue across northern areas on Monday following a dry start, with some heavier bursts reaching Devon and Cornwall during the evening. Overnight, showers across the north will ease with clear spells developing, with cloud and rain across the south spreading northwards, reaching northern England and Northern Ireland by dawn.

On Tuesday, areas of heavy rain will move northeastwards, with skies clearing from the south and heavy showers developing locally. Despite the rain, temperatures will remain near average, feeling warm in sunny intervals.

From Wednesday (July 10) to Friday (July 12), the weather will stay unsettled as low pressure moves north. Wednesday will see continued rain, with further outbreaks expected on Thursday, although there will be some warm, sunny spells. By Friday, the weather may start to turn drier from the west, but similar conditions with rain and sunshine will persist.