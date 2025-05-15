The UK has been experiencing what feels like an early summer with dry, warm weather covering the country for most of May.

The warm weather looks set to continue this weekend, with the mercury reaching 22C on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18. Areas such as London, Manchester, and parts of Scotland will experience the balmy top temperatures, with the rest of the country remaining not far behind with average temperatures of between 21C and 17C.

The warm, dry weather which has hit the country in recent weeks has contributed to this spring being one of the driest on record. With more than two weeks left of May, the country has recorded 80.6mm of rainfall all season. This is almost 20mm less than the record low of 100.7mm, set in 1852.

Met Office temperature forecast for 4pm on Saturday, may 17. | Met Office

While Brits will be basking in the sunshine again this weekend, the Met Office has warned that “more changeable conditions” could see rain interrupt the dry weather towards the end of next week.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: “At the moment, the indications are that as we move towards the end of next week, we could start to see some more changeable conditions moving in from the west, which would bring some fresh temperatures and potentially something in the way of measurable rain.

Brits are set to bask in 22C degree heat his weekend - but there are warnings that rain could be on the horizon soon. | Getty Images

“There are a couple of spells where we might see some very light showers at times in places over the next week or so, but nothing meaningful. And obviously sectors such as agriculture are really looking now for some meaningful rain.”

According to the Met Office, the prolonged period of dry, warm weather has come from high pressure. Mr Claydon added: “It has been what’s called a blocking high, which is when an area of high pressure becomes established and then essentially reinforces itself and bats away areas of low pressure, which would traditionally bring us more changeable conditions – fresher temperatures, for example, more spells of cloud and rain. Essentially we’ve had fairly blocked high pressure, really from February.”