Wimbledon 2023 is set to draw to a close this weekend - but will the roof be needed on Centre Court?

The stage is set this weekend as the men's and women's finals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships get underway.

The tennis grand slam tournament is one of the quintessential summer sporting moments each year. Around half a million spectators descend on the All England Club each year to cheer on stars of the sport such as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, in the great British tradition, sometimes the weather isn't always onside for the tournament. Organisers even installed the now-famous retractable roof over Centre Court in 2009 to try to help alleviate any weather woes and delays incurred by them.

This weekend will see Markéta Vondroušová and Ons Jabeur face off in the women's 2023 final on Saturday 15 July. Reigning men's champion Novak Djokovic has already confirmed his place to contest a possible eighth Wimbledon title, with either Carlos Alcaraz set to be his opponent on Sunday 16 July after his win over Daniil Medvedev.

But what is the weather supposed to be like as the tournament wraps up? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the weather forecast for Wimbledon women's final?

According to the Met Office, the weather might provide some more drama for the women's final on Saturday 15 July. The current forecast has a stormy and possibly thundery start to the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rain is expected from 8am until 2pm, with thundery conditions expected from 10am until 1pm. From 3pm onwards, it is expected to dry up for the rest of the day.

With the match between Vondroušová and Jabeur due to begin at 2pm, it's most likely that they'll be beginning with the Centre Court roof already retracted to avoid any disruption.

Despite the rainy and thundery conditions, temperatures are expected to be in the high teens and low 20s. At the start of the match, spectators can look forward to 20 degree heat to help them dry off from the earlier rain.

What is the weather forecast for the Wimbledon men's final?

According to the same forecast from the Met Office, Sunday is expected to be a little less dramatic - at least off the court - as Djokovic and Alcaraz vye for the 2023 men's single title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sun is expected in the morning, with clouds rolling by late morning. Some rain may hit by the afternoon, with a 30% chance of precipitation around 4pm.