For those of you who are unfamiliar with National Black Dog Day, it was founded in 2011 by Colleen Paige to encourage the adoption of dogs in darker shades as they are less likely to be adopted simply because of their colouring.

Colleen Paige is described on her website as “one of America's leading Pet & Family Lifestyle Experts.” “She is an animal behaviourist, interior designer, writer, photographer and the brainchild behind a plethora of lifesaving philanthropic holidays, such as National Dog Day, National Cat Day, National Puppy Day, National Pet Day, National Wildlife Day, National Beach Day and many more.”

The Soi Dog Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation posted about National Black Dog Day on their Instagram and said that National black Dog Day is a “day that aims to highlight the plight of black dogs in shelters and end the stigma surrounding the colour.

“As true animal lovers, we know you love a dog no matter the colour of their fur. Sadly, though, the stigma is very much real, and the statistics speak for themselves.

“Almost a quarter of the dogs available for adoption on our website are black and almost all of them are long termers, having been at the shelter for two years or more.”

Wolfe Vets in London’s Fulham and Chiswick also posted a tribute to National Black Dog Day on their Instagram. Their page is followed by McFly star’s Harry Judd’s wife Izzy.

National Black Dog Day takes place today on 1 October 2024.