The anniversary of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II marks one year since the monarch ended her 70-year long reign

The world is looking back as it prepares to mark one year since the passing of Britain's longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen died on 8 September 2023 while at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

She was not only Britain's longest reining monarch, but she was also the world’s longest serving monarch, reigned over the UK for 70 years. During her time, which time met 13 serving US presidents and appointed 15 British Prime Ministers.

Queen Elizabeth II has passed away

Where is the Queen be buried?

Following the queen’s death, her coffin was transported by train across Scotland form Balmoral to Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest. This follows Operation Unicorn, which was instigated because she passed away at Balmoral, her residence near Aberdeen.

On Tuesday, her coffin was flown to London to lie in state in the Palace of Westminster - Westminster Hall was open to the public for 24 hours a day and thousands of people queued for just as long to see the coffin.

The Queen’s state funeral will took place at King George VI memorial chapel within St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The chapel was completed in 1969.

The funeral of Prince Philip in 2021

It was within the same chapel that The Queen was laid to rest, alongside her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

The Queen’s father was King George VI, who died in 1952 aged 56, and her mother was Elizabeth the Queen Mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101.

The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret died in 2002 aged 71 and her ashes are also housed at the chapel.

Windsor Castle is a royal residence in Berkshire which dates back to the 11th century and was originally built after the Norman Conquest.

It was used as a refuge by the royal family during the Blitz and has been the primary residence of Queen Elizabeth II since 2011.

Where is Prince Philip buried?

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021 aged 99 and was privately interred in the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Other royals who are buried in the royal vault include King George III, IV, and V, and King William IV.

Following the Queen’s funeral and burial, Philip’s coffin was to the King George VI chapel to join his wife. The royal couple had been married for 73 years when Philip passed away.

Where will King Charles be buried?

Charles became king the moment that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died.

When King Charles dies he is expected to also be buried alongside his mother and father at King George VI memorial chapel.