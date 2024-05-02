Breaking

Windrush body: Police call off search for Iona, 76, after body found in river

Police have found the body of a woman in the River Windrush after an 11-week search
By Tom Morton
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers looking for a woman who has been missing for 11 weeks say they have found a body.

They made the discovery in the River Windrush in Oxfordshire on Tuesday evening, and believe that it is the body of Iona, 76, who has not been seen since February 12, when she was spotted in Witney town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A widespread search had been launched for her, with divers brought in from elsewhere in the country, in the first fortnight after she went missing.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “We are currently supporting the woman’s next of kin and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time. I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of this tragic outcome.”

Related topics:Oxfordshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.