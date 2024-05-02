Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers looking for a woman who has been missing for 11 weeks say they have found a body.

They made the discovery in the River Windrush in Oxfordshire on Tuesday evening, and believe that it is the body of Iona, 76, who has not been seen since February 12, when she was spotted in Witney town centre.

A widespread search had been launched for her, with divers brought in from elsewhere in the country, in the first fortnight after she went missing.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.