Windrush body: Police call off search for Iona, 76, after body found in river
They made the discovery in the River Windrush in Oxfordshire on Tuesday evening, and believe that it is the body of Iona, 76, who has not been seen since February 12, when she was spotted in Witney town centre.
A widespread search had been launched for her, with divers brought in from elsewhere in the country, in the first fortnight after she went missing.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained but not suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Detective Inspector James Holden-White said: “We are currently supporting the woman’s next of kin and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time. I would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal. It is with great sadness that we have to inform you of this tragic outcome.”
