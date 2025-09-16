An arrest warrant has been issued by a Kenyan High Court for a former British soldier in connection with the murder of a woman.

Agnes Wanjiru, 21, was found dead in a hotel septic tank in 2012 in her Kenyan hometown, Nanyuki, which is close to the Batuk (British Army Training Unit Kenya) camp. In 2018, an inquest concluded that she was murdered by one or more British soldiers based in the area.

Judge Alexander Muteti said there was sufficient evidence to compel the UK citizen to appear before the court on a charge of murder. Agnes' family welcomed the news in a statement issued by law firm Leigh Day.

They said: "We have lived with the pain of Agnes' death for over a decade. The reports that an arrest warrant has been issued against a UK citizen is a significant moment for us and is incredibly welcome.

"We hope this marks the beginning of justice being done for our beloved Agnes." The mother-of-one's body was found near the Lions Court Hotel two months after she disappeared in March 2012.

An inquest found sex worker Ms Wanjiru was unlawfully killed and a post-mortem examination concluded she had died as a result of stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. There was also evidence that she had been beaten but, because of the condition of her body, it was unclear whether she had been sexually assaulted.

According to an investigation by The Sunday Times, a British soldier accused of the murder has been named by his comrades after he allegedly confessed to the killing. Police in Kenya reopened the case into Ms Wanjiru's murder in 2021 after her family said they were upset no one had been convicted of the killing.

Leigh Day human rights partner Tessa Gregory said: "It is a very long road to justice for our client who has been fighting for accountability for Agnes' murder for over a decade. The family now calls upon the British government to do everything in its power to ensure that the accused can be extradited and face trial in Kenya as soon as possible."

A UK government spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Agnes Wanjiru and we remain absolutely committed to helping them secure justice. We understand that the Kenyan Director of Public Prosecutions has determined that a British national should face trial in relation to the murder of Ms Wanjiru in 2012.

"This is subject to ongoing legal proceedings and we will not comment further at this stage."