A mayoral candidate in Mexico has been assassinated while attending a campaign rally.

Alfredo Cabrera was shot at point blank range while attending the campaign event in the town of Coyuca de Benitez, located in the Mexican state of Guerrero. Footage posted online showed the moment that a man pointed a gun at Mr Guerrero’s head and fire as he was walking away.

The mayoral candidate, who was due onstage to address around 300 supporters, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still hunting the gunman.

Mr Cabrera was a member of the opposition coalition that backs centre-right presidential candidate and businesswoman Xochitl Galvez. She is due top go up against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on June 2.

Evelyn Salgado Pineda, Governor of Guerrero, said of Mr Cabrera’s death: “I strongly condemn the unfortunate events in which the candidate for the municipal presidency of Coyuca de Benítez for the PRI, PAN and PRD coalition, Alfredo Cabrera Barrientos, lost his life.

Mexican mayoral candidate Alfredo Cabrera was assassinated while attending a campaign rally in Guerrero. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

“To clarify this cowardly crime and guarantee no impunity, I have asked the Attorney General's Office of the State of Guerrero to carry out the pertinent investigations to apply the full weight of the law to him or those responsible for this crime. To the family, friends and supporters, I respectfully express my sincere condolences.”