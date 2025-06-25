A YouTube star and his terrified family were held at gunpoint at their luxury home by a gang of crooks in a £1m raid.

Influencer Alfredo Valenzuela, his fiancee and their toddler son Liam were home in the Olinala neighbourhood of Nuevo Leon, in Mexico, when the five raiders burst in, in the early hours of Monday, June 23.

The gang fled with Valenzuela's prized £220,000 Lamborghini Urus SUV, jewellery, watches and what police describe as a "substantial" hoard of cash.

Alfredo Valenzuela with his Lamborghini. It was stolen during a robbery at his home in Nuevo Leon, Mexico | @alfredovlza92/Newsflash/NX

Valenzuela, who regularly shares content about luxury motors with his followers, told the police that his family was held at gunpoint for more than an hour while his partner was tied up and he was forced to hand over his treasures.

The police estimate the value of the raid at an astonishing 25 million pesos (£967,328).

In a chilling TikTok post to his 3.7 million followers - he also has 1m followers on Instagram - Valenzuela and his partner still looked shaken by the raid.

Alfredo Valenzuela poses with family in undated photo. His Lamborghini was stolen during a robbery at his home in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, June 23, 2025. (@alfredovlza92/Newsflash/NX) | @alfredovlza92/Newsflash/NX

He says in a hushed voice: "They kidnapped me for more than an hour and stole MXN 25 million from me."

Valenzuela often flaunts his fleet of supercars in posts from his mansion, including several Lamborghinis.

He has called for greater security from gangs of armed raiders ransacking homes in the state of Nuevo Leon.

The police are investigating the home invasion.

