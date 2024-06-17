Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An American tourist has been found dead on a beach on the small Greek island of Mathraki - while authorities search for three more missing tourists

An American tourist has been found dead on a beach on the small Greek island of Mathraki on Sunday (16 June) after he was reported missing on Thursday (13 June). Another tourist found the man’s body on a beach close to Mathraki’s old port, according to AFP.

Mathraki is located close to the more populous island of Corfu. Law enforcement were called in from Corfu as Mathraki has no coast guard or police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American was last seen alive at a tavern on Tuesday (11 June) with two female tourists who later left the island. The tourist was on Mathraki for a vacation, and staying with a Greek-American who contacted police after finding his home with the front door open, lights and air-conditioning on, but no trace of his friend or his ID or travel documents. Officials said the body is set to be taken to Corfu for an autopsy, according to ABC News.

It comes as authorities are still searching for three missing tourists across the Greek islands. Retired Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy Albert Calibet, 59, from Hermosa Beach, California, was reported missing after he didn’t return from a hike on the island of Amorgos. His girlfriend Debbie Leshane told KABC: “We’re sick to our stomachs, knowing he’s out there somewhere.”

An American tourist has been found dead on a beach on the small Greek island of Mathraki - while authorities search for three more missing tourists. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

She said that Calibet called her just before he left to go on a hike. At about 9.20am local time on Tuesday, he had sent an image from the trailhead sign. That was the last time she heard from him.

Two French tourists were also reported missing on the 400-person island of Sikinos in the Aegean Sea on Friday (14 June), CBS News reported. The two women, aged 73 and 64, had left their hotels to meet up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad