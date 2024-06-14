Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A US tourist has gone missing on the Greek island of Amorgos after going on a hike alone. Greek officials are searching for Albert Calibet, 59, after he vanished on Tuesday afternoon (11 June).

His friend reported him missing when he did not return from his hike. Several agencies are participating in the search for Mr Calibet, including volunteers from the coastguard and teams from the neighbouring islands of Paros and Naxos, according to Greek public broadcaster ERT News.

Officials are searching both land and water in an area covering almost a quarter of Amorgos, the island's Mayor Eleftherios Karaiskos told ERT. They have been using a drone to search the northern part of the island and are also attempting to trace Mr Calibet's two mobile phones. Calls to Mr Calibet have gone unanswered.

An American tourist has been missing for days on the Greek island of Amorgos after going on a solo hike. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

His brother Oliver Calibet told Fox 11 TV in Los Angeles: "We’re almost on three days here. There’s no water… I’m very distraught." Oliver Calibet and the girlfriend of Mr Calibet are on their way to Greece to help the search effort, ABC News reported.

The island's mayor said the hike Mr Calibet had embarked on was busy and not particularly challenging, which suggested that the American could have deviated from his planned route. Mr Calibet has been described as a retired police officer from Los Angeles County.

It is believed that he started a hike in the village of Aegiali, according to local news outlets. A few minutes later he is thought to have sent a text message with a picture of the sign showing the route he was taking to Katapola, an estimated four hours on foot.

About two hours later, a local woman said she spoke to the missing tourist after he bought drinks from a nearby store. Sofia Liviaki told Mega TV that Mr Calibet had drunk a soft drink, showed her his planned route and took a bottle of water with him for the remainder of his journey.