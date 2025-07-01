Seven people have died and one is in critical condition after drinking methanol-laced alcohol in Amman, Jordan.

Jordanian authorities have shut down a licensed alcohol production facility after identifying it as the source of methanol-laced liquor that led to the deaths of seven people in Zarqa Governorate, northeast of Amman. In a statement released Sunday, Jordan’s Public Security Directorate (PSD) said an investigation team confirmed that the victims had consumed alcohol tainted with methanol, a toxic and potentially lethal substance often used industrially but occasionally found in improperly produced alcoholic beverages.

The investigation was launched after emergency services received reports of multiple alcohol-related poisonings. Forensic teams were deployed to the affected sites and collected samples for testing.

Laboratory analysis confirmed the presence of methanol prompting an urgent inspection of local liquor stores in Zarqa. Authorities discovered multiple contaminated products under various brand names, all traced back to the same production facility.

(Photo: afp/AFP via Getty Images) | afp/AFP via Getty Images

Following the findings, law enforcement raided the factory, collecting internal samples from production and bottling equipment. One tank tested positive for methanol residue, confirming contamination occurred at the source. The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) ordered the immediate closure of the facility and the seizure of its inventory.

Individuals responsible for the plant’s operations have been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway. The PSD spokesperson noted that efforts are ongoing to recall all products linked to the factory from the market, whether distributed directly to retailers or through intermediaries.

How to spot methanol poisoning

According to the government, methanol poisoning is when you accidentally drink methanol - a toxic chemical that sometimes ends up in dodgy booze. Once you ingest methanol and your body processes it, it turns into formic acid, which is seriously bad news.

Even a tiny amount can mess with your system, causing all sorts of nasty effects like vision problems, permanent damage to your central nervous system, or, in extreme cases, death. Methanol is tasteless and has a faint smell, so you wouldn’t know it’s there until it’s too late. It’s sometimes used in counterfeit or homemade alcohol to cut costs, which means it’s most likely to show up in shady local spirits or cheap cocktails.

How to spot the signs of methanol poisoning

Spotting methanol poisoning can be tricky because at first, it can feel like regular alcohol poisoning. But there are key differences to watch for:

Early signs: You might feel confused, dizzy, extremely tired, or even start throwing up.

Serious symptoms appear 12-48 hours after drinking, so be vigilant even the day after. Headaches, nausea, seizures, or even slipping into a coma are common symptoms. Basically, if you’re feeling very drunk, out of proportion to how much you’ve had to drink, get help ASAP.

Vision issues can also appear 12-48 hours after the first drink. Methanol poisoning can cause blurry vision, trouble looking at bright lights, and even complete blindness. If you or a mate are complaining about “snowfield vision” (seeing snowy static like an old TV) or tunnel vision, that’s a red flag.