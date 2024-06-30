Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At least 18 people have been killed in series of bomb attacks in Nigeria.

More than 40 people have been injured according to the head of the local state emergency management agency. The incident occurred on Saturday (29 June) with suspected female suicide bombers separately attacking a wedding, a funeral and a hospital, according to Barkindo Saidu, the director general of the Borno state emergency management agency.

Eighteen deaths have been confirmed, with the dead including children, adults and pregnant women. However, Nigeria’s Vanguard News reported that the death toll could be higher, close to 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least 18 people have been killed in series of bomb attacks in Nigeria. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The state emergency management said: “The first bomb blast occurred around 3pm in the midst of a wedding ceremony. A few minutes later, another bomb blast occurred at General Hospital Gwoza. In the midst of sorrow, the people in the community gathered for the funeral congregation of the deceased people, (and) another suicide bomber denoted a bomb.

“The injured victims are being treated at Medical Regimental Services (MRS) clinic before being conveyed to Maiduguri for proper treatment”. The military has imposed a curfew, and no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.