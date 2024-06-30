At least 18 dead and over 40 injured in suspected suicide bomb attacks in Nigeria striking wedding, funeral and hospital
More than 40 people have been injured according to the head of the local state emergency management agency. The incident occurred on Saturday (29 June) with suspected female suicide bombers separately attacking a wedding, a funeral and a hospital, according to Barkindo Saidu, the director general of the Borno state emergency management agency.
Eighteen deaths have been confirmed, with the dead including children, adults and pregnant women. However, Nigeria’s Vanguard News reported that the death toll could be higher, close to 30.
The state emergency management said: “The first bomb blast occurred around 3pm in the midst of a wedding ceremony. A few minutes later, another bomb blast occurred at General Hospital Gwoza. In the midst of sorrow, the people in the community gathered for the funeral congregation of the deceased people, (and) another suicide bomber denoted a bomb.
“The injured victims are being treated at Medical Regimental Services (MRS) clinic before being conveyed to Maiduguri for proper treatment”. The military has imposed a curfew, and no one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.
The attacks took place in the town of Gwoza in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Borno, which has been at the centre of a 15-year Islamist insurgency.
