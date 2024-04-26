Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A tourist was mauled by a bear in Romania as she was taking a selfie with the beast. The woman, 72, is currently recovering after being bitten by the creature after she pulled over on a remote country road in Romania.

The victim was named as Moira Gallacher, 72, from West Lothian in Scotland. She arrived in Bucharest on Sunday (21 April) with her friend Charmian Widdowson, and on Monday (22 April) the pair travelled north west into the Carpathian Mountains near Vidraru Dam when they came face to face with two bears.

Ms Widdowson said her friend was saved by the fact that she was wearing her Marks and Spencer jacket. She told the Scottish Sun: “The mummy bear was hungry, and thought my friend was going to be lunch. She was wearing a thick Marks and Spencer jacket and the poor bear got more jacket than arm.”

Ms Gallacher told STV News: “I’m a very lucky woman. I was wearing a padded jacket and a top and another top – that’s what saved my arm. I’ve been very, very lucky. The shock has set in today, but everything’s ok now.”

It’s understood she wanted to take a snap with the bears as one stood on its hind legs and sank its teeth into her right arm through the car’s open window. It’s understood the driver of the car sped off before there was any further damage.

She told local media: “We were in the car and we were going to take a picture. And the bears came up to the window. I just wanted to take a picture of him.”