Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara have arrived at Ben Gurion Airport shortly before US President Donald Trump is due to land in Israel.

They are pictured speaking with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, as well as Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who was a key mediator of the ceasefire and hostage-release agreement that took effect on Friday. Trump is arriving in Israel as Hamas releases hostages following two years in captivity.

According to reports, a huge banner on the Tel Aviv beach welcomes Trump to the country. The US president, Donald Trump, has arrived in Israel to address the Israeli parliament, before he is scheduled to travel to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh for a world leaders’ summit on ending Israel’s war on Gaza.

Trump has arrived at Ben Gurion Airport. The airport is located 45 kilometres (28 mi) to the northwest of Jerusalem and 20 kilometres (12 mi) to the southeast of Tel Aviv.

It is situated on outskirts north of the city of Lod and directly south of the city of Or Yehuda, it is the busiest airport in the country. The airport is named after Ben Gurion, the primary national founder and first prime minister of Israel.

A key Zionist leader, he immigrated to Palestine in 1906 and was instrumental in creating the State of Israel, serving as its prime minister from 1948 to 1953 and again from 1955 to 1963. He played a leading role in establishing the state's institutions and leading the new country,

Trump’s arrival into Israel comes after Hamas has released seven hostages into the custody of the Red Cross on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The living hostages will be handed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and then to the Israeli military, which will take them to the Reim military base to be reunited with families.

Families and friends of hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross. Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday it had begun “a multi-phase operation” to oversee the release of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Hamas released a list early on Monday morning of the 20 living hostages it will free as part of the ceasefire, and a list of more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it said will be released by Israeli authorities.

Major Israeli TV stations were airing special overnight broadcasts ahead of the hostages’ release as anticipation grew. People began to gather near a large screen in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv before dawn. An international task force will work to locate deceased hostages who are not returned within 72 hours, said Gal Hirsch, Israel’s co-ordinator for the hostages and the missing.