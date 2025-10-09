World leaders have expressed hope for peace and urged Israel and Hamas to fulfil their commitments in the hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the parties had agreed to the “first phase” of a deal signalling a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Mr Trump wrote on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media: “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres welcomed the announcement, saying: “The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.”

The UN chief urged all parties “to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognising the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security”.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country played a role in the negotiations, hailed the agreement. In a statement posted on X, Mr Erdogan thanked Mr Trump for “demonstrating the necessary political will” as well as Qatar and Egypt for facilitating the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Erdogan said Turkey would closely monitor the full implementation of the agreement and continue to contribute to the process.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured indescribable suffering for two years,” he said.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said sending humanitarian aid to the region is a priority and stressed the urgent need to begin rebuilding Gaza.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement is a “great hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the entire region”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Macron added that the deal will be discussed in Paris later Thursday during a meeting between European and Arab countries’ foreign ministers on the future of Gaza.

“This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution,” he said.

Italian leader Giorgia Meloni hailed the agreement, calling it “extraordinary news”.

Palestinians celebrate in Khan Yunis following news of a new Gaza ceasefire deal. | AFP via Getty Images

“This agreement and the broader path outlined by the Trump plan constitute a unique opportunity to end this conflict that must be seized,” Ms Meloni said. “Therefore, I urge all parties to fully respect the measures already agreed upon and to work to swiftly implement the next steps envisaged in the peace plan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said: “I am relieved that the hostages will soon be reunited with their families.

“After years of intense suffering, peace finally feels attainable. Canada calls on all parties to swiftly implement all agreed terms and to work towards a just and lasting peace.”

Mr Carney, like several other leaders, praised Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role in the negotiations.

Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X: “I want to take the opportunity to say that I will sign the candidacy of Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to international peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The libertarian leader and Trump ally added: “Any other leader with similar achievements would have received it a long time ago.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the agreement as a “ray of light.”

He said the announcement brought “hope that after eight decades of conflict and terror, we can break this cycle of violence and build something better”.

“Today the world has cause for real hope,” the Australian leader added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters said: “Over the past two years, both Israelis and Palestinians have suffered immensely. Today is a positive first step in bringing that suffering to an end.”

Mr Peters urged Hamas and Israel to fulfil their parts of the deal.

“This is an essential first step towards achieving lasting peace,” Mr Peters said. “We urge Israel and Hamas to continue working towards a complete resolution.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that he hoped the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza “will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pakistan’s prime minister said the deal represents “a historic opportunity to end the suffering in Gaza and move toward a just and durable peace”.

Shehbaz Sharif also praised Mr Trump for his role in paving the way for the deal.

He said: “President Trump’s leadership throughout the process of dialogue and negotiations reflects his unwavering commitment to world peace.”